Black GOP candidate tells Fox News he's 'not just colored'

Michigan congressional candidate John James (R) told Fox News that he and other minority Republicans have qualifications beyond being "just colored."

During a panel discussion with Republican candidates Ana Paulina Luna (FL) and Hung Cao (VA), James reminded Fox News host Dana Perino that he had business skills and a military background.

"The three of us have served in the Air Force, Navy and me in the Army," the candidate said. "We understand what it takes to keep our nation safe because we've helped do it before."

"And as our nation is on the brink of war and as we're competing with China in all ways symmetric or conventional or asymmetrical, we need people who understand what it takes to keep this nation safe," he remarked.

James added: "We're not just colored; we're qualified."

In 2016, Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach used the outdated term "colored people" to refer to people of color. She later apologized.

