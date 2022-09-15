Book reveals crude threat John Kelly used to finally get Trump to lower flag for John McCain's funeral
Gen. John Kelly (Wikimedia Commons) and Donald Trump (AFP)

Axios reports that a new book from reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser presents a "cartoonishly chaotic" picture of former President Donald Trump's White House and details a lot of incidents in which the twice-impeached former president fought bitterly with his own officials.

In one particularly noteworthy episode, Baker and Glasser document how then-White House chief of staff John Kelly convinced Trump against his will to lower the White House flags to half staff for the funeral of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

According to the book, Trump initially didn't want to lower the flags for McCain, which enraged Kelly to the point where he made a crude threat against him.

"If you don't support John McCain's funeral, when you die, the public will come to your grave and piss on it," he bluntly told Trump, who subsequently gave in.

The book also details a profane fight Trump got into with Trump enraged then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford after he accused American generals of being "f*cking leakers," to which Dunford replied, "We're not f*cking leakers."

Baker and Glasser's book, called "The Divider," is due to be released on September 20th.

