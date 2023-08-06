Trump attorney: 'Technical violation of the Constitution' is 'aspirational' but not 'criminal'

John Lauro, an attorney for Donald Trump, insisted on Sunday that the former president committed a "technical violation of the Constitution" that did not amount to a "criminal" act.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd confronted Lauro with Trump's attempt to force the Georgia secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to keep the presidency.

"That wasn't a threat at all," Lauro insisted. "What he was asking for is for [Brad] Raffensperger to get to the truth... That was an aspirational ask."

The attorney also said that Trump's effort to have then-Vice President Mike Pence stop counting electoral votes was in the bounds of the law.

"He said the President asked him to violate the Constitution, which is another way of saying he asked him to break the law," Todd noted.

"No, that's wrong," Lauro shot back. "A technical violation of the Constitution is not a violation of criminal law. That's just plain wrong. And to say that is contrary to decades of legal statute."

