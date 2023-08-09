Media blitz by Trump's lawyer violates D.C. criminal rules: legal experts
Donald Trump's lawyer in the Washington D.C.-based election conspiracy case may have already violated a criminal rule in that jurisdiction, according to legal experts on Wednesday.

Trump attorney John Lauro has been seen on numerous morning and cable news shows discussing the case, a tactic that has already been criticized by those saying the former president wants to try that case in the court of public opinion --- and not in a courtroom. That media appearance schedule is also at the heart of an alleged rule violation, according to former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Weissmann.

"It is not clear why Trump's lawyers have not already violated the DC court's Criminal Rule 57.7(b)(1) & (3), which prohibit the media blitz they have engaged in this past week," Weissmann wrote in a post on Wednesday. "I wd not be surprised if the Court and govt raise this at Friday's DC hearing on the protective order."

He also linked to the DC rules, which can be seen here.

Ryan Goodman, an NYU law school professor and former special counsel at the Department of Defense, echoed those same sentiments. Goodman posted a screenshot including the details of Rule 57.7(b)(3), which forbids "a lawyer or law firm associated" with the defense or the prosecution from releasing "any extrajudicial statement" concerning the character or reputation of the accused, among other things."

