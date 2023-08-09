Trump asks Judge Aileen Cannon to establish secure facility for classified docs at Mar-a-Lago
(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to allow his team to "discuss and review" classified documents from his home at Mar-a-Lago.

Wednesday's filing noted that much of the evidence in the classified documents case against Trump could not be viewed outside a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).

"President Trump respectfully requests that the Proposed CIPA Protective Order be modified to approve re-establishment of a secure facility in which President Trump was permitted previously to discuss (and review) classified information during his term as President of the United States," the motion states.

Special counsel Jack Smith has asked Cannon, a Trump appointee, for a protective order regarding classified materials. Trump's filing referred to the secret documents as "purportedly classified."

