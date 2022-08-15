John Oliver mocks Republicans struggling to explain away Trump's classified document scandal

Comedian John Oliver won't have the last word on Donald Trump's document scandal, but he's certainly the one to have done the most detailed analysis and takedown yet.

Addressing the pickle Trump is in, the "Last Week Tonight" host began by celebrating the week that President Joe Biden had with an epic piece of legislation passed, the death of the head of al Qaeda, and the signing of the burn pits bill. Normally, that would be the top piece of news, but once again, former President Trump managed to beat him off the front pages with his own epic news.

Oliver mocked Trump's freakout by saying, "no! Not your safe! Amazingly, it turns out the FBI even checks your locked safes when they go through your home with a search warrant. The only way around that is if your safe says 'No FBI Allowed' on it. Then they can't legally look in there."

He remarked that there are many willing to speculate on what was in the documents and characterize them as unimportant without knowing what exactly they were. Oliver played the press conference with the House Republicans in which the House Intelligence Committee's GOP chief had a difficult time spitting out the words that there are a number of classified things on the internet.

"There are a number of things that, that are, [he clears his throat] classified that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons but are not necessarily things that are truly classified," said Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH). "Um, and, um, many of them you can find on your own phone."

"I don't know exactly what's going on with that guy, but the way he's clearing his throat, that's how his body's reacting to his nonsense," said Oliver.

He went on to say that there are a lot of things that are over-classified and that the internet has an abundance of government information available about nuclear weapons information. That said, "there's an entire website dedicated to celebrities' feet. Attorney General Merrick Garland, however, is the most prudent and cautious AG that the U.S. has had in a long time.

"I wouldn't be so quick to assume that the most cautious AG the U.S. has had for a while took the unprecedented step to lead the FBI to the ex-president's house if he didn't think it was absolutely necessary," said Oliver.

There will be a lot more going forward, he said, but this is the beginning.

See the video below beginning at the 22:14 minute mark: