John Oliver was shocked Rudy Giuliani didn't accidentally live stream his FBI raid by sitting on his phone

Rudy Giuliani was raided by the FBI this week in what has proved to be the latest example of (alleged) inept criminal behavior by one of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

Giuliani is the target of an investigation by the US attorney's office in Manhattan surrounding his dealings in Ukraine while trying to drum up scandals about former President Joe Biden and any role he played in the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, Trump's former ambassador to Ukraine. Ironically, the investigation wasn't started under the Merrick Garland Justice Department, it began while Bill Barr was the attorney general. There was an internal debate whether or not to serve a search warrant for Giuliani in the final weeks of the Trump presidency, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Summing up the week in politics, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver noted that he was shocked that Giuliani didn't accidentally live stream the whole FBI raid on Twitch simply by sitting on his phone.

Giuliani has, in the past, inadvertently pocket-dialed reporters who were then able to hear his entire conversation begging someone for cash.

Oliver then went on to his main story, the need for the world to be fully vaccinated if there is any hope at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

See the opener of Oliver below:



