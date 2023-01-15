'Are aliens real?' Fox News host's UFO question tongue ties Trump's ex-director of national security

Fox News/screen grab
John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence under then-President Donald Trump, on Sunday refused to say if "aliens" are real.
Fox News host Pete Hegseth posed the question during an interview about UFOs.
"Treat us like an adult here. You've seen the intel," Hegseth said. "Are aliens real?"
"Well, um, I can't talk to you, uh, about, you know, uh, uh, any potential alien life, um, uh," Ratcliffe replied. "So I'll just leave it at that."
"There you go!" Hegseth exclaimed.
