Watch: Jon Stewart couldn't stay away from the Daily Show on the night of Trump's arraignment

The Daily Beast obtained early videos of "The Daily Show" in which former host Jon Stewart appeared to address the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is being charged with 34 felonies around the false business records he's accused of crafting to hide his affairs. “Today was one for the history books,” The Daily Show guest host Roy Wood Jr. said at the top of Tuesday night’s show, calling Donald Trump’s arraignment “the craziest day in New York since the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man came to town and busted a nut on the whole city.”

Roy Wood has been the host after years of serving as a correspondent. Dealing with the news, Wood said that he needed someone who could "use the force" to help him. That's when Stewart entered dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“The Daily Show had a white host?” Wood joked. Stewart went on to deliver advice on how to cover Donald Trump in an era of so many lawsuits and legal troubles. For each suggestion Stewart had, Wood stepped in with a Star Wars reference.

“The thing about this historic indictment is that American jurisprudence—” but Wood stepped in to say they were out of time.

See the video below or at the link here.