Trump’s name comes up during Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial
Actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp are seen in pictures taken at the entrance of the court in Fairfax, close to Washington. (Samuel Corum AFP/File)

During Monday's court session in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, Hollywood lawyer Richard Marks was on the stand being questioned about media coverage of the embattled actor.

Heard's legal team was apparently trying to suggest that Depp's acting career lows were a result of negative publicity due to his alcoholism and bad behavior -- not a result of what Depp alleges were Heard's attempts to defame him with a Washington Post editorial.

One example of Depp's alleged reputational slip-ups cited by Heard's lawyer were comments he made back in 2017, where he joked about assassinating then-President Donald Trump. "Would you agree before the op-ed there was negative publicity for Mr. Depp about assassinating President Trump?" the lawyer asked.

"No, I missed that one," Marks said. "Johnny Depp talks with irony and panache and I don't particularly remember that."

"Disney wouldn't want to be involved with someone calling for the assassination of the president, would it?" Heard's lawyer asked.

"I'm sure after those articles, that Johnny Depp was involved in major studio projects," Marks replied.

Watch the exchange in the video below or at this link:

Depp trial www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video