Ron Johnson claims he has 'no idea' who told him to deliver package of fake electors to Pence

On Tuesday, CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju said that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) confirmed to him that he received the package of fake electors from Michigan and Wisconsin to hand to former Vice President Mike Pence on January 6 — and that his office inquired with Pence's office about taking it.

However, he claimed, he has "no idea" who gave him the package and wanted him to deliver it.

"I was aware that we got this package and that somebody wanted us to deliver it, so we reached out," he said to Raju.

The news that Johnson tried to further the fake electors scheme has triggered an uproar, with Democratic Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes calling on him to resign.

The fake elector scheme, outlined in an infamous memo by pro-Trump attorney John Eastman, would have involved Pence using the electors to claim there was a "dispute" about the results in states President Joe Biden won, and throw out the votes from those states altogether, tilting the race to Trump.

Legal experts have broadly blasted this plan as illegal, and even Eastman himself privately admitted there was no basis for it in the Electoral Count Act.

