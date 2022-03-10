Jon Karl shocked Fox News is pushing Putin’s propaganda: ‘In what universe is that true?’
Fox News -- and in particularly host Tucker Carlson -- was harshly criticized on MSNBC for the network's primetime distribution of dangerous propaganda being pushed by Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

On "Deadline: White House," host Nicolle Wallace interviewed ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl about a tweet he posted noting far-right network's embrace of Putin's propaganda.

Karl said "what I thought was particularly noteworthy about this, Nicolle, is it wasn't just this latest claim that he was giving credence to, but he was echoing exactly what Vladimir Putin has been saying, actually, for years about Ukraine."

He explained that Carlson has been pushing "not only what Putin has been saying but what Putin has been saying to justify the invasion of Ukraine. And finally, Nicolle, he says as just an aside that the United States encouraged Russia to invade Ukraine. In what universe is that true? Only if you're sitting in Moscow and watching Russian television, because it's exactly, again, what Vladimir Putin is saying."

