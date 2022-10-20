Jon Stewart addresses Ye and ‘weird Jew paranoia bulls—’
Jon Stewart speaks to the press before a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Funnyman Jon Stewart took a few minutes to address a busy week of celebrity antisemitism before running off to a 1 p.m. “Jewish media mafia meeting” after his Wednesday podcast. His sarcastic reference was to comments made by performer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who said during a Tuesday interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a fashion show, “The Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.” Stewart, on his “The Problem with Jon Stewart” podcast, accused the “Gold Digger” rapper of lumping all Jews into one category ...