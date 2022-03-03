Jon Stewart blasts right-wing conservatives: 'They'd rather do a deal with Putin than Pelosi'
Jon Stewart (YouTube)

Jon Stewart explained why he believes American conservatives feel a closer affinity to Vladimir Putin than Nancy Pelosi.

The former "Daily Show" host and host of the new Apple TV + series “The Problem With Jon Stewart” said hardline conservatives have long seen the Russian president as a “an ideological brother,” and even his invasion of Ukraine can't shake their admiration for the autocratic leader, reported the New York Times.

"For years it’s been pretty clear that they would much rather do a deal with Putin than Pelosi," Stewart told the newspaper's "Sway" podcast.

