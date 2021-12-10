Trump supporter may have carried AR-15 at Capitol riot -- and 'went into hiding' after arrests started: FBI

A Missouri man with links to the Three Percenter militia group may have carried a military-style rifle at the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to prosecutors.
The Department of Justice unsealed charges against Jonas Buxton after tipsters told the FBI that St. Charles man might have carried an AR-15 rifle during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, reported WUSA-TV.
Investigators found pictures of Buxton stored on his phone wearing a brown tactical vest with a "Trump" patch, Trump campaign sweatshirt and what appears to be a red "Make America Great Again" hat, and they also found a Jan. 6 "call to action" from the Three Percenters extremist group on the device.
A woman overheard her husband talking to his brother about Buxton, who's related to the two men, carrying a rifle at the Capitol, and the wife told a friend who then tipped off the FBI in late January.
A couple of weeks later, a second tipster alerted the FBI to Buxton's involvement in the Capitol riot, but Buxton quit his job working at a store and went into hiding.
A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Buxton describes him as a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Delta Tech LLC and says he studied physics and entrepreneurship at Missouri University of Science & Technology, where he founded a competitive robot design team.
Buxton was active updated that page, whose tagline is the pro-Trump "Let's go Brandon" catchphrase, as recently as two weeks ago.
