Unsealed affidavit reveals new details about Capitol rioter on FBI’s most wanted list

According to a report from the Detroit News, a New Yorker who was recently taken into custody by the FBI for participating in the Jan 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol was researching information about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and locations of gun shops just days before he headed to Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Munafo, 34 of Albany, was seen on camera punching a U.S. Capitol police officer and ripping the officer's riot shield out of his hand, which moved him to the FBI's "Most Wanted" list. New details about the case have been revealed thanks to an affidavit that was unsealed in the wake of his arrested.

According to the report, Munafo is a well-known supporter of Donald Trump, appearing in interviews with a large social media presence.

Following the riot, FBI agents were able to track him down because he showed up clearly in videos taken of the attack on the Capitol cop.

According to the Detroit News, "A video showed a man dressed in a black hooded jacket punching an officer twice in the head and body before stealing the officer's riot shield," with an FBI agent writing, "Once he took it out of the officer's hands, the individual then passed the riot shield back to others in the crowd behind him."

Munafo was arrested on Friday in Orlando and a subsequent investigation into his online history presented law enforcement officials with a trail of evidence that has become part of the evidence against him.

The report states, "On Jan. 5, the day before the Capitol insurrection, Munafo searched for information about the Calhoun County sheriff, " adding, "Munafo also allegedly searched for 'Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC,' the location of several pro-Trump demonstrations last fall protesting the presidential election results. Munafo also allegedly searched for several firearms and military surplus stores, and 'Gretchen Whitmer' on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5."

