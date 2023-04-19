Ex-Texas rep. objects to sleeveless women during debate on 'pornography' in schools
YouTube/screen grab

A former Texas state lawmaker said he opposed women who do not cover their arms during a House floor debate.

On Wednesday, the Texas House debated HB 900, which Republicans said would remove "pornography" and sexually-explicit materials from schools.

But former Rep. Jonathan Strickland (R) indicated he was more concerned about flesh being displayed in the House chamber.

"Did they throw out the dress code for the Texas House floor?" Strickland complained on Twitter during the debate. "How are women allowed to wear tank tops? Sleeves should be required, not everyone wants to look at this."

"Avert your pure eyes, Sir," one person said in reply to the tweet.

