Judge refuses to release 2 Capitol rioter Proud Boys to their parents — here's why

On Tuesday, the Tri-City Herald reported that two brothers, 21 and 24, who participated in the Capitol riots have been released after two months — but a judge refused to let them return home to their parents.

Both brothers are affiliated with the Proud Boys, the far-right, pro-Trump group of street-brawling "Western chauvinists" with ties to white supremacy.

"Jonathanpeter A. Klein and Matthew L. Klein had been locked up in federal custody in Portland for two months following their March 23 arrests," reported Kristin Kraemer. "But earlier this month, attorneys for the two men separately convinced a judge that, if each was released to a separate 'third-party custodian,' they would not leave Oregon, wouldn't pose a danger to others in the community and would attend future court hearings."

The main reason for this, said the report, is that prosecutors had demonstrated the parents appeared to be in on their sons' participation in the attack on the Capitol.

"Matthew Klein sought release to his parents' home in Baker City in Eastern Oregon. His mother also was willing to move to the relative's Sherwood farm so she could supervise her son's activities," said the report. "But federal prosecutors said the parents are 'ill-suited' to be responsible because text messages show they advised their other accused son in the days after to keep quiet about what they had done because 'braggers get caught' and to destroy his cellphone's data."

The two brothers are accused of forcing their way into the Capitol twice, and helping other rioters gain access to the building. Their lawyers have argued most of their actions amounted to constitutionally-protected peaceful protest.

Dozens of Capitol rioters have now been charged. Some are trying to claim they were moved by the political climate or the words of former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.