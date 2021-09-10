GOP senator accuses Biden of using vax mandate as a 'diversion' to make Americans forget about 9/11
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Friday accused President Joe Biden of trying to make Americans forget about the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by pushing out new rules intended to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

While appearing on Fox News, Ernst accused the Biden administration of "leading by coercion" when it comes to vaccines, and she then added that "this is a diversion away from 9/11, away from the 20th anniversary, and away from the debacle that was his Afghanistan withdrawal."

According to data compiled by the Financial Times, America is currently losing an average of more than 1,500 people every day to COVID-19, which is the equivalent of having a 9/11 attack on America occur every two days.

Ernst recently was called out by CNN's Jake Tapper after she falsely claimed that Biden had never thanked American servicemembers who have risked their lives in the war against terrorism, when in reality Biden has thanked those servicemembers explicitly on multiple occasions.

