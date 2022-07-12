'Should disturb everyone': Fox News analyst stunned by 'breathtaking' Jan. 6 hearing

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley reacted with surprise on Tuesday at what he said was a "breathtaking" hearing about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Turley said that he was most shocked by revelations that Trump officials nearly came to blows during a heated Oval Office meeting about overturning the election.

"It's still damaging," Turley said of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's deposition. "That meeting in the [Oval Office] is really breathtaking. It's very disturbing."

"At one point, there was a suggestion that there might be fisticuffs," he gasped. "It's almost like this is Dr. Strangelove and the president is saying there is no fighting in the war room. It was just a bizarre moment."

Turley added: "You're in the Oval Office and people seem to be actually chest pounding. So this is very disturbing. All of these details should disturb everyone."

Also Tuesday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) told Raw Story that he believes the House Select Committee has outlined enough to prove that former President Donald Trump could be charged with seditious conspiracy.

"Trump was the facilitator of the Jan. 6 insurrection," he explained. "He knows that people responded to his tweets and what he says, and he knows how the far-right feel about him and feel about his leadership. I mean, everything from the Tiki Torch March after he first got into another white nationalist event when they essentially identified him as their president."

