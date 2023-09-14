Jim Jordan 'flip-flopped' on Biden impeachment vote after three days: report
Jim Jordan appears on ABC (screen grab)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has reportedly taken a cue from Speaker Kevin McCarthy by deciding to flip his stated opinion on a vote for a Joe Biden impeachment.

Jordan, who just days ago was said by a fellow lawmaker to have demonstrated a "clearly flagrant misunderstanding of his oath of office" when he attempted to intervene in a state-based prosecution of former president Donald Trump, just days ago said he would oppose moving forward on an impeachment plan without a formal vote.

Now, he's saying the opposite, according to a report from the Daily Beast.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," according to the news report. "Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, 'We don’t need that to move forward' because McCarthy’s pronouncement 'gives added weight to it.'"

This is exactly what McCarthy did, according to the report.

"Despite having no concrete evidence to support Republican allegations that the president was involved in any wrongdoing as it relates to his family’s business dealings, McCarthy capitulated to MAGA hardliners on Tuesday and announced he was unilaterally opening an impeachment inquiry," it states. "Eleven days earlier, though, McCarthy said the inquiry would only 'occur through a vote on the floor of the People's House and not through a declaration by one person,' adding that it was a 'serious matter' and the GOP 'would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes.' With it clear that he didn’t have the votes from his own caucus, despite previously claiming he did, McCarthy instead decided to move forward on his own."

You can read it here.

2020 ElectionSmartNews