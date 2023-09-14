Jim Jordan 'flip-flopped' on Biden impeachment vote after three days: report

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has reportedly taken a cue from Speaker Kevin McCarthy by deciding to flip his stated opinion on a vote for a Joe Biden impeachment.
Jordan, who just days ago was said by a fellow lawmaker to have demonstrated a "clearly flagrant misunderstanding of his oath of office" when he attempted to intervene in a state-based prosecution of former president Donald Trump, just days ago said he would oppose moving forward on an impeachment plan without a formal vote.
Now, he's saying the opposite, according to a report from the Daily Beast.
"House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," according to the news report. "Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, 'We don’t need that to move forward' because McCarthy’s pronouncement 'gives added weight to it.'"
This is exactly what McCarthy did, according to the report.
"Despite having no concrete evidence to support Republican allegations that the president was involved in any wrongdoing as it relates to his family’s business dealings, McCarthy capitulated to MAGA hardliners on Tuesday and announced he was unilaterally opening an impeachment inquiry," it states. "Eleven days earlier, though, McCarthy said the inquiry would only 'occur through a vote on the floor of the People's House and not through a declaration by one person,' adding that it was a 'serious matter' and the GOP 'would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes.' With it clear that he didn’t have the votes from his own caucus, despite previously claiming he did, McCarthy instead decided to move forward on his own."
WASHINGTON – Who runs Washington, elected officials or the wealthy donor class?
It seems up for debate after Silicon Valley billionaires were given the dais, mics and taxpayer-funded security details, even as upwards of 60 U.S. senators were forbidden from speaking as they sat like pupils in the audience, scribbling notes during the Senate’s first ever Artificial Intelligence [AI] Innovation Forum.
While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gushed over the “historic” gathering of upwards of 20 tech CEOs, consumer advocates and ethicists, the bipartisan frustration from some of his Senate colleagues was palpable.
“I’m a U.S. senator and I don't get to ask questions,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) complained to Raw Story upon leaving the closed-door forums. “The people of Massachusetts did not send me here not to ask questions.”
It sets a “terrible precedent,” Warren contended. While they’re usually worlds apart, some Republicans agree with the progressive on that.
“The whole idea that we'd have like this big show and invite all these folks and close it to press and throw all these limits around it, I just think it's ridiculous,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Raw Story outside the forum he boycotted. “It also suggests that their opinion is somehow privileged, and we ought to really all be learning from them. What's really going on is they're talking about how to have us help them make money.”
The privilege was unmistakable.
While, say, AFL-CIO labor federation President Liz Shuler was only flanked by a couple staffers, Capitol Police officers shut down three-stories of public hallways in the Russell Senate Office Building – a public building – when Tesla CEO Elon Musk exited.
Senators walk through Senate Office Buildings alone or with a staffer or two. Musk was escorted through the highly secure building flanked by four Capitol Police officers – on top of his three, black suit and tie-donning private security detail – and then upward of 10 stood guard outside as he paused to talk to reporters before taking a Tesla to a meeting he said he had at the FAA.
Raw Story asked Schumer about Musk’s taxpayer-funded escort.
“Did you know Capitol Police were shutting down public hallways for these CEOs?”
“I did not,” Schumer said.
“And is it a good use of taxpayer dollars to have 10 Capitol Police officers escort Elon Musk out?”
“I leave safety issues up to Capitol Police,” Schumer replied.
Schumer quickly moved on to other questions, and requests for comment from the Capitol Police were not returned. But when Raw Story described the scene to Schumer’s fellow New Yorker, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), there was no hesitation.
“America is also an oligarchy. We talk about oligarchy from the perspective of Russia — America has an oligarchy,” Bowman told Raw Story. “What you just described is a clear example of that. Citizens United is a clear example of that. And that's why our H.R. 1, getting big money out of politics and dark money out of politics, is such a priority for us.”
Other senators were surprised to learn they wouldn’t be able to question the assembled witnesses – including the likes of Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates – but once informed, they just assumed Schumer gave deference to all the big-name speakers he assembled.
“Oh, well, that might have been a nod to some of the people who are here, so that they would not get challenged,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told Raw Story.
Still, Lummis was pleasantly surprised by how informative the closed-door AI meeting was, including Musk’s warning to the Senate of the “civilization risk” AI poses.
“Which I was a term that I hadn't heard before,” Lummis said as she flipped through her notebook brimming with her studiously scribbled notes of the private forum. “He said, ‘AI is a double-edged sword and that we have to make sure we nurture the good side of that sword and find ways to address the bad side of that double-edged sword.’”
Lummis, like others, reported being introduced to many new concepts in the forum, like the need for AI audits (“I would have thought, as long as it’s open-source AI, that there's almost a natural audit function”) or that algorithms can reinforce discrimination (“how could an algorithm do that?”).
After missing all three all-Senate AI briefings that Schumer hosted over the summer, Lummis was “really glad” she went.
“I was worried about that, that it wasn’t gonna be worth the time because, you know, there's so many big names and so maybe it was going to be much ado about nothing because people wouldn't say things that were helpful to policymakers. They did,” Lummis said. “It was surprisingly, at least from my perspective, it was surprisingly helpful.”
Many Democratic attendees praised the private forum as well.
“It was pretty cordial. I thought there'd be a lot of sniping, and it really wasn't,” Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) told Raw Story as he left the the forum after listening to more than two hours of three-minute opening speeches from all those assembled on the dais.
While Schumer hosted the event, one of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s top lieutenants, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), was also pleased with how it went.
“I think rather than what’s said, I think the fact that that meeting’s occurred at all is probably the most significant,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told Raw Story. “Just because those people don't sit down and talk to each other. They're competitors, and so knowing of the interest of policymakers that, I think, will cause some additional conversations and that hopefully will be helpful.”
“But the problem is Congress is slow as a glacier at actually passing legislation,” Cornyn said. “And I don't think the technology is going to wait.”
AI surely won’t wait, and Senate critics say today they lost precious time in assessing where they agree and disagree with their own colleagues – an essential information gathering tool if a compromise is ever to be forged in these hyper-partisan times.
“There's no feeling in the room. Everything just passed by. There’s no interaction. No bumping against each other on any of these issues,” Warren of Massachussettes complained.
The other thing is, senators – some unwittingly – surrendered one of their biggest powers at the feet of these titans of Silicon Valley, because not a single tech CEO can commit perjury if they’re never sworn in.
“I'd prefer them all being under oath and testifying. That’s how you do it. We have a mechanism to gather information in Congress, we have hearings,” Sen. Hawley of Missouri lamented. “But if we're not going to do that, at least it should be open to the public.”
Faced with a lawsuit seeking to declare him ineligible for office under the 14th Amendment, former President Donald Trump's legal team tried a stall tactic that they've used in several other cases. But this time, it collapsed quickly, wrote Jordan Rubin for MSNBC.
"I noted a possible early complication in the Colorado case, with Trump trying to move it to federal court (the same sort of thing some criminal defendants in Trump’s Georgia prosecution want to do there)," wrote Rubin. But ultimately, "The effort was quickly shot down by a federal judge. That's because Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who's named in the suit along with Trump, would have also needed to want to move the case to federal court. But she didn't. That flaw in Trump’s removal attempt led Chief U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer to dismiss it as 'defective' on Tuesday, sending it back to the state court."
This development, wrote Rubin, is "an embarrassing and unnecessary early loss in the litigation from the Trump team."
The Colorado challenge is one of several lawsuits filed by various advocacy groups on behalf of voters, alleging that the 14th Amendment renders Trump ineligible by virtue of engaging "in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States. Another such lawsuit was filed in Minnesota earlier this week.
Trump didn't carry either Colorado or Minnesota either time he ran for office, so a ruling against him in either state wouldn't necessarily affect his path to the presidency in 2024. Also, both lawsuits need to overcome a number of challenges, including that case law is unclear how exactly the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause can be enforced by entities other than Congress.
"Ultimately, whether it’s through these suits or any others, it’s an issue that the Supreme Court may ultimately need to resolve," concluded Rubin. "And with these latest developments, we may be closer to that resolution."