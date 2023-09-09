Jim Jordan slammed by lawmaker for 'clearly flagrant misunderstanding of his oath'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) demonstrated a "clearly flagrant misunderstanding of his oath of office" when he attempted to intervene in a state-based prosecution of Donald Trump, according to a fellow lawmaker.

Jordan wrote a letter to Fani Willis, mirroring past actions he has taken in the New York-based prosecution of the former president and prompting a scathing rebuke from the prosecutor in Georgia. The letter also earned Jordan some harsh words from former Robert Mueller investigation prosecutor Andrew Weissman.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), an oversight committee member, appeared on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports to discuss the situation on Saturday.

"Give us first your reaction to some of these pretty strong words we heard from D.A. Fani Willis about specifically Jim Jordan," said the host.

"My initial reaction of this letter as a woman, as a public servant who is highly competent, educated, understands my oath of office, and who goes on to work on behalf of my people every day, I really took this letter as a check on Jim Jordan, and his clearly flagrant misunderstanding of his oath of office, his misunderstanding of U.S. Constitution and the separation of powers, and also his continued use of his position of power," Stansbury said. "I think that in addition to that, it is a check on all of those individuals that are sitting in positions of power, who continue to abuse, to bully, and to prop up unjust and unconstitutional systems. In this case, to the highest levels of government to prop up the criminal enterprise."

