This prosecutor is facing a backlash over a 'highly offensive' phrase as he takes on the mafia

A Buffalo prosecutor is facing criticism for his investigation of the city's organized crime network.

Assistant U.S. attorney Joseph Tripi has prosecuted some of the region's highest profile cases, including a gunman who murdered 10 Black shoppers at a grocery store, but local defense attorneys and Italian American organizations are outraged over his repeated references to "Italian organized crime" in court and legal filings, reported The Buffalo News.

“We hate the term ‘Italian organized crime.’ It’s highly offensive and perpetuates an unfair stereotype," said Peter R. LoJacono, president of the Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York. "We’re offended that it's being used in court, and by the media. Does the prosecutor use references like that toward any other ethnic group? Does he talk about Polish organized crime, or Black organized crime, or Jewish or Puerto Rican organized crime? Why are we singled out in this way?”

A federal judge has already ruled there was no evidence that Tripi's investigation was motivated by prejudice and turned down defense requests to throw out criminal cases against Joseph Bongiovanni and Peter Gerace Jr., who are alleged members of the Buffalo Mafia, and attorneys have asked the court to strike all references to "Italian organized crime" from all of Tripi's filings.

IN OTHER NEWS: Log Cabin Republicans held a fancy gala at Mar-a-Lago and Trump lied to their faces

“Just because you have charges against men with vowels in their names, that doesn’t make it an ‘Italian organized crime’ organization,” said Thomas J. Eoannou, an attorney for a third defendant, Joseph C. Bella III.

U.S. attorney Trini E. Ross declined to comment on the matter, but her predecessor James P. Kennedy defended Tripi and the investigation before stepping down.

“Joe is an Italian American, he has no prejudice toward Italian Americans or any racial or ethnic group,” said Kennedy. “Joe’s only prejudice is against criminals who hurt people and neighborhoods. Joe is a tough-as-nails prosecutor who cares about his family, his country, his community and the law.”