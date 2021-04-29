Josh Duggar arrested on federal charges in Arkansas: report
Washington County Police Department

Federal agents have arrested Josh Duggar, KNWA-TV reported Thursday.

"Josh Duggar, from the television show "19 Kids and Counting," is behind bars and has been placed on a federal hold. The U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar, 33, on Thursday, April 29. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville," the network reported.

No bond was listed.

"According to the U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge's Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas, Duggar will go before a judge 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30.

According to the U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge's Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas, Duggar will go before a judge 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30. On November 20, 2019, federal agents went to a business at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas," the network reported. "KNWA/FOX24 contacted the Washington County Collector's Office and confirmed the address of a business listing, where HSI agents were present, was Wholesale Motorcars, 14969 Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. As of 2019, this location has Josh Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he is not listed as the property owner."