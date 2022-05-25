'Monster' Josh Duggar sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on child porn charges

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been sentenced this Wednesday to over 12 years in prison in the wake of his conviction last year on possession of child pornography charges, news outlet KNWA reports.

Duggar was sentenced to a total of 151 months.

Duggar was arrested in April of 2021 after federal agents executed a search warrant at Duggar’s place of employment, seizing multiple electronic devices and pieces of evidence, including one video that Special Agent Gerald Faulkner called “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Duggar was unanimously found guilty on the charges back in December.

Josh's cousin, Amy Duggar, called for him to receive a harsh punishment prior to his sentencing.

“What a terrible life he’s lived and will be living. He’s a monster,” she told The Sun.

