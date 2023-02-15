Josh Duggar moved to solitary confinement — and it 'is so bad': report

Disgraced conservative Christian activist Josh Duggar has been placed in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, according to a new report from the tabloid Radar Online.

Duggar, who was featured in TLC’s reality TV series “19 Kids and Counting,” was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after he was caught with an illegal cellphone in prison.

"He went into the [solitary housing unit] for having a cellphone," a source told Radar Online. "I can tell you that the [solitary housing unit] there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on."

Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison after he was convicted of possession of child pornography last year.

Duggar previously worked at the Family Research Council, where he advocated against rights for same-sex couples and LGBTQ individuals. He resigned from his position after reports emerged that he had molested his sisters.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Duggar wrote in a statement to People magazine. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”