‘Absurd!’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bristles after Gavin Newsom says she fell prey to Fox News
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In an interview with CNN this Tuesday, California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom talked about his ex-wife-turned current girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr., saying she was a "different person" when they were married and that she "fell prey" to the culture at Fox News.

"She was working for a progressive district attorney ... We were close to Kamala [Harris], she knew her well, and she was spending a lot of time in Democratic circles," Newsom said of Guilfoyle, who he married in 2001 and divorced in 2005.

As Insider points out, Guilfoyle started appearing on Fox News as a legal analyst in 2004 and became a full-time host in 2006 after joining the weekend show The Lineup.

This Wednesday, Guilfoyle appeared on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's show and responded to her ex-husband's remarks, calling them "absurd."

IN OTHER NEWS: Ted Cruz walloped after claiming Dems ‘too embarrassed’ to show up to nomination hearing

"Have you ever seen me to be someone who is led by others like in some cult mentality? ... No, I've been a proud Republican and conservative, registering as a Republican at 18 years of age," she told Kirk.

"Gavin knows this," she continued. "I didn't change. He did. He used to be so proud to fight for small businesses, for entrepreneurs, for those hard working men and women, and he's fallen prey to the left -- the radical left that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable."

Guilfoyle went on to say that as governor of California, Newsom is "destroying" small businesses. "There has to be some accountability there," she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.


SmartNews Video