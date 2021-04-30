Duggar family releases statement after Josh's arrest

In the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest for allegedly downloading child pornography, his family released a statement on the matter to US Weekly this Friday.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's statement read. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Duggar was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.