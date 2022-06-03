GOP candidate blasted after shooting homeless man 'in self-defense'
(Shutterstock.com)

A candidate for city council in Washington state is being investigated for shooting a homeless man who allegedly drove a stolen car towards him, KING5 reports.

Josh Harris, who is running for Pierce County Council as a Republican candidate, told police he shot at the suspected car thief, Scott Ryan Stacy, in self-defense. The incident occurred after Harris visited a homeless encampment to attempt to retrieve stolen property.

"Harris told police Stacy was living at the encampment threatened him when he went to retrieve his property. While officers were checking the encampment, Stacy drove past officers toward the Boy Scout parking lot, according to TPD. Officers then reported hearing shots fired," KING5's report stated. "When officers went back to the parking lot, Harris told police Stacy was driving toward him at a high rate of speed. Harris said he feared for his life and fired shots at the car. Stacy then fled southbound, away from the scene."

Stacy reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his head and left hand.

In an op-ed for The News Tribune this Thursday, columnist Matt Driscoll pointed out that despite his reckless use of a firearm, his campaign is running on a law-and-order platform. Driscoll accused Harris of creating an "unbelievably dangerous (and stupid) situation."

Driscoll noted that Stacy will face charges for possession of stolen property and aggravated assault when he gets out of the hospital, and Harris could be charged too. "This isn’t about crime. It’s not about homelessness, either, or anyone’s frustration with the city or county’s response to either problem. It’s certainly not about gun rights," Driscoll wrote. "It’s about common sense, a quality Harris appears to be lacking."

According to Driscoll, it was Harris "who armed himself. It was Harris who went looking for trouble. And it was Harris who found it."

