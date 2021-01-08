Josh Hawley gets slapped down hard by Antonin Scalia's son for whining about his lost book deal

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) bad week got worse on Friday morning when the son of former conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia shamed him for whining about a lost book deal hours after it was announced that five people lost their lives during the siege of the U.S. Capitol that the Republican senator helped inspire.
On Thursday, the Missouri senator with 2024 presidential aspirations saw the top two papers in his state call for his resignation, his top donor call for his censure and his publisher Simon & Schuster drop his book, which was to be published in July.
Taking to Twitter, Hawley complained that he was the victim of "cancel culture" and that his First Amendment rights were being infringed by a private company.
Hawley called the move "Orwellian," then added, "This is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the First Amendment, Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court."
Scalia, who works for a public relations firm in Washington D.C., slapped back at the senator with his own tweet, writing, "Some balls calling the publishers a 'mob' the day after an actual mob."
You can see the tweets below:
Some balls calling the publishers a “mob” the day after an actual mob. https://t.co/BiMQ4KT87W— Christopher J. Scalia (@Christopher J. Scalia)1610114031.0