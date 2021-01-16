'Horrified' hotel boots Josh Hawley fundraiser after widespread outrage

A prominent chain of luxury resort hotels has pulled out of hosting a GOP event after an explosion of outrage on social media.

On Saturday, Loews Hotels announced on Saturday that they were "horrified" by the invasion of the Capitol — and that they would no longer be hosting a February fundraiser in Orlando, Florida for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) at the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando.


The event, first flagged by Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, was to cost $1,000 for an individual or $5,000 for a family of four, and offering block rates for attendees at the Portofino Bay Hotel. It was advertised as a "fun-filled-family-friendly" event where Republicans could support Hawley while taking their kids on a Universal Studios vacation.

Hawley, who was first elected in 2018 and is rumored to have presidential ambitions, has faced nationwide fury over his role in the Capitol riots, with his political mentor, former GOP Sen. John Danforth, calling Hawley "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," and Simon & Schuster publishing house canceling his book deal. He has also faced calls to resign in protests across the state.