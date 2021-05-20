Josh Hawley hilariously ridiculed for claim 'power was out' after being 'canceled' by Tucker Carlson

Meyers said that the other reason the GOP alternative universe is so absurd is that Trump continues to be the country's most unpopular president.

"He never won the popular vote, he lost by 7 million votes in 2020. He never once cracked 50 percent job approval. And now, he spends his time barging into weddings to rant about voter fraud. It's the most embarrassing thing to happen at a wedding aside from your mom making you slow-dance with her when you're 13."

Meyers showed a supercut of Republicans lying about the Jan. 6 attacks and attempting to downplay the seriousness of it, despite 140 police officers being sent to the hospital. One constant lie from the GOP is that the attackers at the Capitol weren't armed. The Justice Department and FBI confiscated quite the collection of guns and weapons that day. There's also the matter of dozens of videos that show the weapons that the insurrectionists brought into the building.

"Even if it were true, that's not very comforting," Meyers explained. "If a burglar breaks into your house with baseball bats and smashes all your belongings and steals all your money it wouldn't exactly make you feel better if the cops were like, 'Hey there are worse things in life! Eric Trump is just out there hugging people in the street!' Second, peaceful tour groups don't generally have British correspondents following them around as they smash barricades, break windows, attack police officers, and vandalize offices. If it really was a normal tourist visit that report would have been a lot less dramatic."

He went on to specifically call out Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for saying that if the insurrection really was "armed" then "boy you really have a bunch of idiots."

"Here's an idea," proposed Meyers, "maybe both are true! Stupid people also make plans. Have you ever seen an empty Dave and Busters? Maybe it was a planned insurrection and they were idiots. I mean, one dude was dressed like a f*cking Viking. If you barged into my house I'd still be terrified but if somebody barged into my house dressed like Tom Hanks I'd still be terrified! And everyone loves Tom Hanks!"

This, he explained, is why a commission is necessary so that myths like Johnson's can be busted and there can be an effort to ensure it never happens again.

