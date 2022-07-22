GOP's Josh Hawley suffered a 'complete and utter political emasculation' during Jan. 6 hearing: former RNC head
Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Friday morning, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele claimed that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the recipient of a "political emasculation" courtesy of the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Speaking with host Katy Tur, Steele smirked while noting the never-seen-before video clip that showed the conservative lawmaker fleeing the building at a very fast pace not too long after he expressed his solidarity with the insurrectionists as they massed outside of Congress.

"Katy, that was just absolute political gold last night," Steele claimed. "It was -- it was a complete and utter political emasculation and, if Twitter is any gauge, how you create a meme, that is it right there."

"It really spoke volumes about the duplicitous nature of all of this," he continued. "This kind of 'I'm with you! you know, we're going to -- we're standing together!' and then in the moment all those folks say 'Oh, yeah, we're coming,' they are out the door -- they are not there. "

"It really is this image of the fist and then the scurrying away that is so much what the Republican Party is about," he added.

