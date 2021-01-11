Hallmark demands Josh Hawley return $3,000 in donations after failed Capitol Hill coup

The Hallmark company is demanding that two Republican lawmakers return donations after they were accused of helping to incite violence during a failed insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria broke the news that Hallmark -- along with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Marriott International, Commerce Bank, Dow Inc. and Mastercard -- will suspend contributions to Republican lawmakers who tried to overturn the 2020 election.

But Hallmark went even further, demanding refunds from Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

"Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind," the company said in a statement. "The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company's values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions."

According to Popular Information, HALLPAC donated $3,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall during the 2020 campaign cycle.

It was not immediately clear if the senators would return the money.