'We're hosting you': Interviewer zings Josh Hawley after he accuses her of trying to 'cancel' him

YouTube/screen grab
Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrzewski disputed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday after he suggested that she was trying to "cancel" him.
Hawley made the remarks during a live interview with Zakrzewski after she asked about his official objection to President Joe Biden's win in 2020.
"Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," Hawley complained.
"Senator, we're hosting you here," Zakrzewski pointed out.
"You raised the issue, you've got to listen to the truth," Hawley insisted.
Watch the video below from The Washington Post.