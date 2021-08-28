Josh Hawley’s call for Biden to resign trolled in key local newspaper
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is outraged that Joe Biden withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan as Hawley has long demanded.

Hawley's office has demonstrated his anger with a call for Biden to resign from office. But that message was not well received by the editorial board of The Kansas City Star.

"Over the past two years, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has called on the Chief Executive of Hong Kong to resign. He has called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign. He has called on the White House's entire defense and national security team to resign. On Thursday, shortly after a terrorist attack on the Kabul airport killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans, Hawley added another name to the list: President Joe Biden," the newspaper wrote.

The newspaper noted Hawley infamously voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. On the morning of the January 6th insurrection, Hawley raised his fist to show solidarity with the mob.

The newspaper noted that Hawley had actually pushed for an earlier withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Despite his support for withdrawal, Hawley has said there were "other options" for how the U.S. troop withdrawal could have gone. His office did not respond to a question asking what, specifically, those other options would have looked like," The Star wrote. "Instead, his office sent a statement again calling on Biden to resign."

On January 6th, the editorial board wrote that Hawley "has blood on his hands."

"No one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible for Wednesday's coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol than one Joshua David Hawley, the 41-year-old junior senator from Missouri, who put out a fundraising appeal while the siege was underway," the newspaper wrote. "This, Sen. Hawley, is what law-breaking and destruction look like. This is what mobs do. This is not a protest, but a riot."

