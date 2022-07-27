Josh Hawley thanks Jan. 6 Committee for boosting fundraising after they showed humiliating video of him fleeing

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday hit back at the House Select Committee investigating that January 6 Capitol riots after the committee last week aired a humiliating video of him fleeing the rioters he helped incite.

Via CNN's Manu Raju, Hawley boasted about his featured role in last week's House Select Committee meetings , which he said had helped raise his own profile.

"And I want to thank — say thank you for all the help with my fundraising," he said. "It’s been tremendous."

Hawley also dismissed the committee's decision to show video of him scampering down the hall as news spread of Trump-backing rioters breaking into the Capitol on January 6.

"This is just an attempt to troll," he said. "I don't regret anything I did on that day. And the reason I'm being attacked by the January 6 Committee is because I'm in their way, and the stand that I took is one... I won't back down from."

The video of Hawley fleeing the Capitol rioters drew laughter from onlookers, and former Metropolitan D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone profanely mocked him as a "clown" and a "b*tch" after watching the video.

