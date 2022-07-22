Ex-Capitol cop Michael Fanone profanely mocks 'clown' Josh Hawley after footage shows him fleeing rioters
Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. - Andrew Harnik/Pool/TNS

Michael Fanone, a former United States Capitol Police officer who was brutally attacked during the Jan. 6 insurrection, profanely mocked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for running away from the violent mob he helped incite.

The House Select Committee on Thursday night showed an infamous photo of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with the Donald Trump supporters gathering outside the U.S. Capitol, and then security camera footage of the Missouri Republican scrambling to safety once they breached the building.

"To be honest, the first thought that popped into my mind is, Josh Hawley is a b*tch," Fanone told Politico outside the hearing, "and he ran like a b*tch, and the fist pump combined with the immediate aftermath just shows the true character, or lack thereof."

Hawley was among six GOP senators who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election win in Arizona and seven who objected to the results in Pennsylvania, and Fanone said the audience present in the hearing shared his disdain for the senator.

"There was an eruption of laughter," Fanone said. "Listen, obviously I see the amusement in it. I'm not going to fault people for calling it humorous, but that pisses me off. That guy's a clown."

"You see the way that these guys perform in public and then what they are in reality, a lot of that nonsense that happens up here on Capitol Hill with these members of Congress that have become, like, a caricature in the media but in reality they have no character," he added. "They have no honor, they have no integrity, and the way they behave outside the camera's eye is very different."

