While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was accused by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of orchestrating leaks designed to politically damage Donald Trump.
"Those leaks are not law, or enforcing the law, they are politics," Cruz said, later accusing Garland of spreading leaks "on one side of the aisle advancing a political agenda."
"As you know, the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and subsequent to that raid there have been multiple leaks about what was discovered there, including a photograph of documents that were discovered there..." Cruz said, to which Garland replied that he has no knowledge of the leaks, which violate DOJ policy.
Cruz countered that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden's possession more than once, "and yet miraculously there was no leak."
When it was Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) turn, he pointed to a Washington Post article he claimed reported that Garland overruled the FBI when it came to raiding Trump's personal residence.
The article alleged that FBI agents felt a raid on Trump's residence would be "too combative," but were overruled by Garland. Hawley then asked Garland: "How often do you overrule FBI field agents for political purposes?"
Garland told Hawley that he was misrepresenting the article's report and refused to comment further.
"They are out there leaking left, right, and center," Hawley continued. "And saying, 'it wasn't us. We didn't want to do it. He made us do it.' What does that say about their confidence in your leadership?"
"The previous senator said they were leaking all in favor of the left, now you're saying they're leaking all in favor of the right," Garland replied.
"I'm asking you my question," Hawley fumed. "Answer my question."
"Time has expired," interjected committee chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL).
Watch: Josh Hawley accidentally undermines Ted Cruz’s attacks on Merrick Garland roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms