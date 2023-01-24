Josh Hawley zings Nancy Pelosi by introducing bill banning stock trades by lawmakers
Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reintroduced a bill that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks, and he took a shot at former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with the measure's name.

"Members of Congress and their spouses shouldn’t be using their position to get rich on the stock market," Hawley tweeted. "[Monday] l’m introducing legislation to BAN stock trading & ownership by members of Congress. I call it the PELOSI Act."

The Missouri Republican zinged the former House speaker for declining to bring the issue up for a vote in the last Congress, and his measure is one of several similar bill currently under consideration.

Pelosi had said the bill, which had bipartisan support, would receive a vote, but the 117th Congress concluded without reaching the floor.

