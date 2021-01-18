Josh Hawley supporters label Jewish lawyer a Nazi — and threaten him with death: report

Supporters of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) have been lashing out as critics of the controversial senator as "Nazis" for criticizing his lies about election fraud and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, Raw Story published a story on Republican Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, who received harsh criticism for complaining about Loews canceling a fundraiser for Hawley.

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who led the effort urging Loews to reconsider the event, spoke with Raw Story about the similar language he was hearing.

"I'm getting death threats," he explained. "I've been getting emails all day long."

Uhfelder voiced his outrage over being called a Nazi.

"My family was killed in the Holocaust," he explained. "My great-grandparents were killed in concentration camps, my cousins survived, but they're calling me a Nazi?"

Uhfelder noted a Fox News report describing him as a "liberal Florida attorney."

"The fact that someone in Arizona is saying what I'm hearing in Florida is not a coincidence," he suggested. "The messaging has been so consistent, how have they been so consistent?"

On Twitter, Uhfelder posted some of the messages he has received (warning, profane language):







