WATCH: Senator slams Josh Hawley for denying reality with plan to object to Biden’s Election College win

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on Wednesday denounced his colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for making a last-ditch attempt to delay President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.

During an appearance on CNN, Van Hollen was asked what he made of Hawley's plan to object to the certification of Biden's electoral college win in the Senate next week.

"This is just grossly irresponsible by Sen. Hawley, going and undermining even more public confidence in our democratic process, siding with the false Trump narrative that somehow the election was fraudulently won by Joe Biden," the senator said.

He went on to predict that Hawley's stunt "will fail" in both the Senate and the House and that Biden will be certified -- yet again -- as the winner of the election.

"I can tell you Senate Republicans did not want to have this vote in the Senate," he said. "Either they're going to have to show their loyalty by Donald Trump by voting against reality -- because we know Joe Biden won these states -- or they're going to have to support the outcome of the democratic process and get Donald Trump upset."

Watch the video below.





