Josh Mandel kicked out of RNC donor retreat: report

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel was reportedly kicked out of a Republican gathering in Florida on Friday evening.

"During this weekend's highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay," Axios reported Saturday, citing "two sources with direct knowledge of the situation."

"The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event 'because she is a major donor' — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the source," Axios reported. "The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party's rainmaker and most influential player."

