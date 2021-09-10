Ohio GOP Senate candidate melts down after Anti-Defamation League slams linking vax mandates to Nazi gestapo
Facebook

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel flipped out on the Anti-Defamation League on Friday after the organization criticized him for equating vaccination mandates with the Nazi gestapo.

The drama started when the ADL called on Mandel to apologize for his campaign video in which he urged followers to stand up to President Joe Biden's "gestapo" policy of pushing companies to either ensure their workers are vaccinated or to give them weekly tests.

"Being asked to wear a mask or take an FDA-approved vaccine is not equivalent to the actions of the Gestapo in Nazi-era Germany or the systemic annihilation of an entire group of people," the ADL wrote. "These comparisons are beyond the pale and need to stop. Josh Mandel needs to apologize."

Mandel, who is himself Jewish, angrily fired back at the largest organization in the United States dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism.

What's more, he called ADL leader Jonathan Greenblatt a "kapo," which is a slur used to describe Jews who worked with Nazis at concentration camps.

"Hi ADL, I will not stop. I will not apologize," he wrote. "It's you and kapo Jonathan Greenblatt that should apologize. As you guys play footsie with Jew-haters, I will keep fighting alongside Patriots like Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec as we defend the Judeo-Christian bedrock of America."


SmartNews