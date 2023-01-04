Joy Behar compared House Republicans to cannibalistic turtles – and conservatives are furious

On The View this Wednesday, host Joy Behar slammed Congressional Republicans over their inability to unify the vote for House Speaker, calling them "turtles in an aquarium" who eat their own.

"I had a little what they called schadenfreude watching this," Behar said. "I sort of enjoyed that they're in such disarray because they deserve it. It was nice that they took a break from destroying the country and started to turn on each other. I was reading one time about turtles one time, and apparently if you have turtles in an aquarium and then you don't feed them well enough, they will start to eat other, and that's what's going on in Congress right now."

"I'm not just talking about Mitch McConnell when I'm talking about turtles here," she added. "I'm talking about all of them."

Her remarks were highlighted by the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog group, and The Daily Caller, a right-leaning news organization.

Unsurprisingly, conservatives on Twitter took umbrage at Behar's comments, with one person even calling her comments "hate speech."

"If leftists really believed hate speech was harmful, The View would be off the air. The View is all about hate," tweeted conservative writer Mike LaChance.

"That would be fun to watch with this show and its studio audience," added conservative Jim Treacher.

The outrage didn't stop there. "Leave it to Joy Behar to consistently be the stupidest person on TV. It’s a tough race but she always finds a way to pull out the win," one Twitter user said.

"Democracy scares communists. Prime example right here," added another.