'Ridiculous claim': Doctor destroys Trump judge's ruling axing abortion drug
(Shutterstock.com)

A core part of the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Friday halting longstanding Food and Drug Administration of mifepristone for nonsurgical abortions is his claim that the FDA had never properly considered the harms of abortion procedures on the women having them.

But that's nonsense, reproductive care Dr. Jennifer Conti told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"I just want to ask you ... the judge in the case was saying that one of the things the FDA has not taken into account enough is the psychological effect that taking this drug has on women," said Cooper. "This drug has been around now for some two decades. Is there proof of that? I mean, is what he said accurate?"

"No, not at all," said Conti. "And I mean, I think you can tell from my eye rolling, that's a ridiculous claim. We've got over 20 years of collected data with millions of women who use this medication, millions of people who have used it, and also lots of really good research."

RELATED: 'Severe, almost unimaginable cost': Physicians react to ruling placing abortion pill use in jeopardy

On the contrary, Conti said, all the evidence indicates that Kacsmaryk's ruling is what will cause psychological harm to women.

"There's really a great powerhouse research coming out of UCSF, and they call themselves ANSIRH, where they really look forward, actually, at people who were denied abortion care, and that is the population of people they find who actually have the most psychological, psychological damage," said Conti.

Watch below or at the link:

Dr. Jennifer Conti dismantles abortion medication ruling www.youtube.com

SmartNews Science