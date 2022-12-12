'As bad as it can get': Legal expert says Trump special master case ended in 'humiliation for Judge Cannon'

Following the orders handed down by a federal appellate court this Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon dismissed a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump to halt the FBI's investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

"The case, which only lasted a little over three months, was remarkable in the way it showed how this South Florida federal judge entertained the former president’s novel legal theories—all in the service of attempting to slow down a potential criminal indictment that threatens his return to power," The Daily Beast reported. "From her private chambers in Fort Pierce, Florida, Cannon dismissed the case by acknowledging she lacked jurisdiction to ever entertain it."

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson said that the case ended "in what should be humiliation for Judge Cannon."

“She was resoundingly slapped down by her conservative colleagues who explained that it’s not just that she had a creative interpretation of the law. It’s that she inserted herself into a case where she didn’t belong—and essentially acted as another advocate for the former president of the United States," Levinson said.

“Her decisions just completely lacked judicial restraint. That’s way out of the bounds of what’s acceptable. And she made political decisions with no legal basis,” Levinson added. “This is about as bad as it can get for a judge who seeks jurisdiction when she shouldn’t, which is to have like-minded appellate judges say, ‘What were you even thinking here?’”

