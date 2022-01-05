Georgia judge caught on video physically assaulting defendant

A county magistrate judge in Georgia may be expelled from the bench over security video which captured him physically attacking a defendant, WSB Radio reports.

The Crawford County D.A. has decided not to pursue criminal charges against Judge Cary Hays, but the state’s judicial watchdog has filed formal charges.

The incident took place when defendant Brian Keith Davis went before Hays for his first bond hearing. Davis was facing a felony drug charge and two lesser charges. Davis wanted to be released on his own recognizance, but Hays set his bond at $8,500, prompting Davis to launch into a tirade of insults, according to witnesses.

“What did you say, boy? Come back here and say it again," Hays reportedly said to Davis. According to Hays' own account, he put his hand on Davis’s shoulder to turn Davis around, and that's when Davis replied, “If you touch me one more time, I’m going to beat your [expletive].”

In the video shared by WSB, Hays can be seen grabbing Davis by his shirt and pressing him up against a wall.

It's not yet known if Hays will contest the charges.