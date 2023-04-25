'That stuff freaks Rupert out': Tucker Carlson's 'prayer talk' may have gotten him fired
Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox Corp chair Rupert Murdoch may have decided to fire Tucker Carlson because he was put off by the host's calls for prayer.

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman first reported that Carlson's speech on Friday to the Heritage Foundation may have led to his downfall.

Sherman writes:

A new theory has emerged. According to the source, Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch removed Carlson over remarks Carlson made during a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala on Friday night. Carlson laced his speech with religious overtones that even Murdoch found too extreme, the source, who was briefed on Murdoch’s decision-making, said. Carlson told the Heritage audience that national politics has become a manichean battle between “good” and “evil.” Carlson said that people advocating for transgender rights and DEI programs want to destroy America and they could not be persuaded with facts. “We should say that and stop engaging in these totally fraudulent debates…I’ve tried. That doesn’t work,” he said. The answer, Carlson suggested, was prayer. “I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will,” he said. “That stuff freaks Rupert out. He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk,” the source said.

According to Sherman, Murdoch may have also been "unnerved" by his former fiancé's admiration of Carlson. Murdoch was said to have split with Ann Lesley Smith because of her religious beliefs.

"By taking Carlson off the air, Murdoch was also taking away his ex's favorite show," Sherman observed.

