Judge tosses Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York Times and Mary Trump: report

He rattled off many of Allred's good qualities but noted that the biggest benefit is the contrast to Cruz.

"I like the contrast that he's offering with Cruz, who's a full-time podcaster and internet troll and occasional senator," Mille knocked. "One thing he said was he said sometimes in Texas we feel like we have one senator, John Cornyn because Ted Cruz doesn't show up. He's too busy, you know, going on Ben Shapiro's podcast and tweeting. And I think that that's a good contrast for Allred. And you know, look, this is a state if you look at 16, Trump won by nine. Then by five. Now in 2024, the directions is moving this way. Allred has got to — you see that a little bit in the video, to focus on people voting for George W. Bush and Rick Perry and bringing them across the line. Beto did a great job of turning out the turnout but it wasn't enough. Now you've got to win the crossover voters. He seems like the type of guy that could do it. I think this is more realistic than some efforts we've seen from Democrats in red states."

Miller went on to say in the second clip that if Texas was only slightly less red than it is then Cruz would be removed from office.

"He's on the same ballot as Greg Abbott. Abbott got 500,000 more votes," Miller said citing the 2018 race. "They had pretty indistinguishable positions. Cruz only wins by two points. This shows he's just that unpopular, right? It wasn't even about the policies, it was about people don't like Ted Cruz, they like Beto. Now, six years later, we've done Cancun, the fact that he's obsessed with his podcast and not actually a senator, just how embarrassing and sniveling he's been, cozying up to Trump after Trump insulted his wife. And then you get to Jan. 6."



He said that he was pleased to see Allred bring up that point and the contrast in his opening video. Allred explains that he took his jacket off and prepared to fight. Cruz ran for a janitor's closet and hid.

"How about this for a contrast," Miller said. "A football player who is with the police, who is for law and order, versus a guy who got police killed while he was hiding in a broom closet. I think if that is a contrast that Allred continues to drive, I think it's a winner and Cruz is super vulnerable because all of this has happened since he barely eked out a win in 2018."

See the full conversation in the videos below or at the link here.

